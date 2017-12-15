Aqeel, Shahzad victorious in doubles match

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Pakistani pair of Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat their Indian counterpart in the men’s double match of the Begum Kulsum ITF Futures Tennis Tournament, 2017 here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex.

In the Singles event Quarterfinals, Top seed Russian Ivan Nedelko faced resistance in the first set from his German counterpart Julian Onken seeded sixth for the Tournament but proved too good in the end to beat the German in straight sets. Fourth seed Spaniard Pere Riba bowed out of the Tournament due to injury.

Earlier in the morning the pair had beaten the pair of Roy Hobbs from Singapore and Canadian Kelsey Stevenson to progress into the next round.

Men’s Singles Results (Quarterfinals): Enrique Lopez-Perez (ESP) [2] beat Peter Goldsteiner (AUT) [7]: 6-3, 6-1; Ivan Nedelko (RUS) [1] beat Julian Onken (GER) [6]: 7-5, 6-1; Luka Pavlovic (FRA) beat Pere Riba (ESP) [4]: 2-6, 5-5 (Retired); Shalva Dzhanashia (RUS) [5] beat Kristian Lozan (RUS) [3]: 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles Results (Quarterfinal): Shalva Dzhanashia (RUS)/ Ivan Nedelko (RUS) [3] beat Kunal Anand (IND)/ Jatin Dahiya (IND): 6-1, 6-1; Anton Chekhov (RUS)/ Alexander Lebedyn (UKR) [2] beat Dmitry Myagkov (RUS)/ Ivan Ponomarenko (RUS): 6-0, 6-1; Aqeel Khan (PAK)/ Shahzad Khan (PAK) beat Anuraq Nenwani (IND)/ Jayesh Punglia (IND): 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles Results (Round 1): Aqeel Khan (PAK)/ Shahzad Khan (PAK) beat Roy Hobbs (SGP)/ Kelsey Stevenson (CAN): 7-6 (3), 6-1; Dmitry Myagkov (RUS)/ Ivan Ponomarenko (RUS) beat Muhammad Abid (PAK)/ Usman Rafique (PAK): 6-0, 7-6 (3); Peter Goldsteiner (AUT)/ Julian Onken (GER) [1] beat M. Abid Ali Akbar (PAK)/ Samir Iftikhar (PAK): 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.