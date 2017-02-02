Ambassador of Denmark calls on Special Assistant to Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Pakistan, Ole Thonke, paid a courtesy call on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi at the Foreign Office here on Thursday.

According to Foreign office, Syed Tariq Fatemi while expressing

satisfaction over the cordial relations between Pakistan and Denmark, underlined the need for further strengthening of bilateral relations, especially in the economic, trade and investment fields.

He briefed the Ambassador on Pakistan’s achievements in the economic and security areas, including consolidation of the democratic institutions. He also appreciated the valuable contribution made by the former Ambassador in promoting the bilateral ties and expressed the hope that Ambassador Thonke will further build on the progress achieved so far.

The Ambassador conveyed his sincere gratitude to the Special Assistant for the support and cooperation extended to him and his team in Islamabad by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Thonke briefed the SAPM on the expanding Danish investment projects in renewable energy, cement industry, pharmaceuticals and water purification, noting that Denmark was keen to substitute development aid with enhanced trade and investment.