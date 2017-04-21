Allama Iqbal’s 79th death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): The 79th death anniversary of national poet, philosopher and thinker Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed across the country on Friday.

Scores of people from all walks of life thronged Iqbal’s mausoleum to pay homage to the greatest thinker of the 20th century.

Various social, political and cultural organizations arranged special programmes including seminars to pay homage to the poet of the East.

Speakers of these events paying tributes to the towering personality of Iqbal resolved to spread out his message through all possible means.

They underscored the need of spreading Iqbal’s philosophy among youth.

They said Allama Iqbal had always desired hard work from youth in order to bring change in their lives.

They said Iqbal’s poetry ignited a desire for liberty in the inhabitants of many continents besides the Muslims of sub-continent.

They also spoke about Iqbal’s concept of “Khudi”- the purification of the inner soul to attain higher standards of morality, decency and self-control.

Allama Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. He was also recognized as national poet, and known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan, Shair-e-Mashriq and Hakeemul Ummat.

Allama Iqbal was credited with sparking the Islamic thought among Muslims of the subcontinent. He was also considered as one of the most important figures in the creation of Pakistan.

He firmly believed that the Muslims of India have a separate identity and to protect this identity, the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of India was necessary.

The personality of Allama Iqbal has left indelible marks in history. He tried to awaken the Muslims of India through his philosophy, poetry and politics.

He gave the idea of independence to the Muslims of India.

Iqbal died on April 21st, 1938. He was buried infront of the Badshahi Mosque in Huzori Bagh, Lahore.