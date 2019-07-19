All issues with Afghanistan being resolved amicably: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said all issues with Afghanistan were being resolved amicably and bilateral ties between the two brethren countries were getting strength with each passing day.

Addressing a press conference accompanied by Adviser to Afghan President for National Security Council Sarwar Ahmedzai, the minister said Pakistan was hosting Afghan refugees for more than four decades on humanity basis and wanted their safe repatriation in a respectful manner as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The stability in the whole region was associated with Afghan peace process and Pakistan was playing pivotal role in that regard, he added.