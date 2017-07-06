AJK PM welcomes tourists at Kohala

MUZAFFARABAD, July 05 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, Raja Farooq

Haider Khan Wednesday visited Kohala entry point to check the arrangements and behavior of police officials with the passing tourists.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioners of three districts Muzaffarabad,

Bagh and Poonch said under the directives of Prime Minister polite and people friendly police officials including women officers have been deployed to deal with tourists.

They said that measures of government produced a positive effect

resulting in increased number of tourists.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government is also providing pamphlets to

tourists at all entry points of the area about necessary information.