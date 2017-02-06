AJK PM thanks people, govt. of Pakistan for unflinching support to Kashmiris struggle for freedom

MIRPUR (AJK), Feb 06 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has extended gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their continued unflinching support to the Kashmiris struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Addressing a rally held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day Sunday, he said that for the last seven decades, India had denied the valiant people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the right to self-determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council Resolutions.

He called upon the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in Occupied Kashmir and fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir 70 years ago.

Earlier, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Shaheed Burhan Wani memorial Chowk.

Meanwhile addressing the Joint Session of AJK Legislative Assembly and Kashmir Council the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said Pakistan is the only country in the world, which extends its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris struggle unconditionally and continuously against Indian occupation.

He expressed the hope that the country would play more effective role in highlighting the Kashmir cause exposing violation of human rights by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

He said India is involved in killing of innocent people through draconian laws in the held valley.

He said it is the third Kashmiri generation struggling to attain their internationally recognized right to self determination.