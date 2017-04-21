AIOU marks 79th anniversary of Allama Iqbal with pledge to promote his thoughts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open

University (AIOU) Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui repledged that varsity

would fulfill its responsibility to promote intellectual thoughts

and visionary message of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal through academic

purists and literary and social activities.

The AIOU that was named after Dr Iqbal, great philosopher and

poet, is determined to disseminate his thought-provoking message

among the students for their character-building and putting them on

the track of nation-building, said a press release on Friday.

In his message on the occasion of 79th death anniversary of

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, the Vice Chancellor said that Iqbal’s message of

peace and co-existence is relevant to cope with challenges of

extremism and terrorism.

To mark the Day, the University broadcast and telecast live

programmes on Dr Muhammad Iqbal, over its web TV and FM radio network.

Special programmes were presented the whole day to educate and

update its students on philosophy and thoughts of the great poet,

particularly with references to his message to youth.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui further said that the University is engaged

in extensive research work on his thoughts.

It is also laying special focus on research and in-depth study

on various aspects of Iqbal’s message for the young generation.

The university has been regularly holding conferences and

seminars to highlight the message of the national heroes, motivating

the youth to follow in their footsteps, he added.