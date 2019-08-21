Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 million farmers:SBP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):The agricultural credit outreach in the country during financial year 2018-19 recorded about 8% growth as the number of farmers benefited from the agriculture credit has increased to 4.01 million as compared the 3.72 million farmers of same period last year.

The targets of agriculture credit outreach was achieved by 91% by extending the facility to 4.01 million farmers against target of 4.42 million farmers at end June 2019.

According the State Bank of Pakistan, agricultural credit disbursement during financial year 2018-19 had witnessed about 21% growth as compared the disbursement of the corresponding period of last year.