Afghan media delegation visits ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 22 (APP): A nine-member Afghan media delegation Tuesday

visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and interacted with Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

They were briefed on efforts by Pakistan towards peace and stability

along Pak-Afghan border and role of media for its rightful projection, a statement issued here by the ISPR said.

The delegation is on a week-long tour to Pakistan, visiting different

places including North Waziristan Agency (NWA).