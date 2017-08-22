RAWALPINDI, Aug 22 (APP): A nine-member Afghan media delegation Tuesday
visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and interacted with Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.
They were briefed on efforts by Pakistan towards peace and stability
along Pak-Afghan border and role of media for its rightful projection, a statement issued here by the ISPR said.
The delegation is on a week-long tour to Pakistan, visiting different
places including North Waziristan Agency (NWA).
Afghan media delegation visits ISPR
RAWALPINDI, Aug 22 (APP): A nine-member Afghan media delegation Tuesday