Afgan Deputy Foreign Minister calls on Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19(APP): The visiting Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Nasir Andesha has called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

According to anotification here on Saturday, they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the countries in diverse fields as well as in the efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary underlined the need for enhancing economic cooperation, trade, transit and connectivity for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

In this regard, she emphasized the need of expediting infrastructure and energy connectivity projects between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Recognizing that terrorism was a common enemy of the two countries and its peoples, the Foreign Secretary and the Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister agreed for deepening cooperation and coordinating in counter-terrorism efforts with a view to eliminate this menace.

Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister, Nasir Andesha is visiting Pakistan to mark the Afghan independence celebrations and for the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Afghan Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad. Earlier this week, the Foreign Secretary also visited Kabul on 15 August 2017 for meetings with Afghan leadership for strengthening bilateral engagement.