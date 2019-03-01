Adopt public welfare as your mission: PM advises Punjab minister

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday advised the members of the Punjab cabinet to adopt public welfare as their mission because the people had voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to government for serving the masses.

Co-chairing a meeting of the Punjab cabinet with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the prime minister directed all the ministers to carry out raids at the hospitals in their respective constituencies to improve cleanliness and facilities to the patients.

During the meeting, the provincial ministers as well as the Inspector General of Punjab Police briefed the prime minister on education, health, legal reforms and the performance of police department.