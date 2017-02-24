Aalam is a born devotee of Kashmir movement: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): The Chairman of All Parties

Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian occupied Kashmir,

has said that senior Hurriyet leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, is a

born devotee of Kashmir movement and he is a person who has been

always at the forefront of the struggle.

According to Kashmir Media Service , Syed Ali Gilani in a

statement in Srinagar while hailing Masarrat Aalam Butt for his

exemplary valour said, his incarceration is political vendetta and

there is no constitutional or moral justification for his

continued detention.

Demanding immediate release of the detained leader, he

maintained that Masarrat Aalam is being kept behind the bars

simply after a media trial.

He said that Masarrat Aalam was arrested in 2015, just few

days after his release and there were no substantiate grounds for

his detention as he had done nothing wrong.

“Masarrat Aalam participated in pro-freedom rallies and

raised voice in favour of Kashmir movement. It was after the

Indian biased media exerted pressure that Mufti Sayeed-led regime

arrested him,” he said, adding that the PDP-BJP regime was making

him a scapegoat for their political gains and to secure their

interests.

“His continued detention is tantamount to violation of human

rights. It is very strange that judicial intuitions are being used

as a tool to fulfill political interests of coalition regime.

Courts are supposed to provide justice, however, they are

endorsing the interests of rulers,” the APHC Chairman said.

He condemned the puppet rulers for following the footsteps

of their masters in Delhi and said that they were incompetent to

take any bold decision.

Syed Ali Gilani appealed to the Amnesty International and

other world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the

unlawful detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt.

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a statement expressed

concern over the arrest of three youth, Yawar Muzafar, Waseem Dar

and Danish Ahmad Dar, by Delhi police.

“Delhi police has a track record of detaining Kashmiri youth

on fictitious grounds. Even pedestrians are arrested and convicted

in fake cases.

No place in India is safe for Kashmiri youth. Hundreds of

youth were arrested and detained for long periods. It is irony

that after snail’s pace court proceedings and spending long time

in detention centers, they are declared innocent,” he said.