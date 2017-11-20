8th Round of Strategic Dialogue between Pakistan and China held at MoFA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Pakistan and China, Monday agreed to further augment cooperation in various multilateral fora including the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other multilateral organizations, the foreign office announced.

The two sides during the 8th Round of Strategic Dialogue between Pakistan and China held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here reiterated commitment to strengthen and enhance bilateral mutual cooperation in all fields including political, security and economic issues, and to further coordinate on issues of regional and international significance.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led the Pakistani delegation, whilst the Chinese side was led by Assistant Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian and Consular Affairs, Kong Xuanyou.

Both sides held comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. These included: the Belt and Road Initiative and specifically, CPEC; bilateral trade; defence; counter-terrorism and culture, education and people to people exchanges.

The two sides also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in all mutually relevant areas for the benefit of the both countries.

The Foreign Secretary and her Chinese counterpart also exchanged views on issues including the regional situation in Afghanistan, the US policy in South Asia, and matters relating to the Korean Peninsula. Ms. Janjua also apprised her counterpart of the dire situation faced by the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the ongoing human rights violations committed by India.

She expressed hope that the international community would play its role in urging India to put an end to blatant human rights violations in IoK.