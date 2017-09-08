52nd Defence Day of Pakistan celebrated in Canberra

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (APP): Pakistan High Commission,

Canberra, Australia celebrated the Defence Day in a dignified

ceremony in which the chief guest was Major General Simone

LouiseWilkieAO, Commander of Australian Defence College.

The event was very well attended by members of Diplomatic

Corps, Defence attaches,senior Government officials,

Pakistani community, media representatives and think tanks notables, a message from the High Commission said here Friday.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia, Naela Chohan

in her address on the occasion, highlighted the significance of the

day and paid tribute to the Defence Forces for safeguarding the

honour and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Giving an overview of the security challenges faced by

Pakistan, the High Commissioner further stated that Pakistan was

desirous of peaceful and friendly relations with its neighbours

and was sincere in pursuing policy of regional cooperation but

was capable of facing any threat to its security.

She stated that Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir is clear and

principled and expressed the hope that international community

would play its role in the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

High Commissioner Naela Chohan also briefed the participants

on the ongoing fight against terrorism and extremism and

stated that operation ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ was successful and

now ‘Radul-Fasaad’ which has taken on board all the stakeholders,

is bearing positive results to rid our society from terrorists

and nefarious designs of the enemies. She added that the nation stands united with its armed forces in their commendable efforts to

defend the country.

The High Commissioner also emphasized the importance of CPEC

in peace and prosperity of the region. She also expressed

satisfaction over the growing and deepening of defence

cooperation between Pakistan and Australia.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Adviser Brigadier Muhammad

Asim Khan said that the unprecedented national unity demonstrated

by the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan on 6 September 1965

had made it a unique and memorable day in our history.

He said the nation is united again to defeat the menace of

terrorism, it has largely been eradicated; we have entered final

phase to defeat terrorism through Operation RaddulFassad.

The Brigadier further added that we have ready and arrayed Armed

Forces, who are well trained, well equipped and highly motivated

to defend the motherland against any external aggression.

A presentation was also made to the guests on Pakistan’s ongoing combat efforts for peace and stability not only inside Pakistan but at

regional and extra regional level. The guests were served

with traditional Pakistani cuisine.