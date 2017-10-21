3rd IGP KP Inter-Academy Twenty20 Cricket begins

PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP):The third edition of the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Academy Twenty20 Cricket Cup got under way here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

ANP Provincial Central Council Member Al-haj Malik Tariq Awan and PTI Provincial Vice President Muhammad Abid Khan graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Twenty20 Cup. A total of 18 teams are taking part in the Twenty20 Cup.

In the opening match Bashir Bilour club won the toss and invited Tehkal Payan team to bat first. Tehkal Payan scored 117 runs after playing 18 overs wherein Arshad scored 21 runs, Hamid made 19 runs. For Bashir Bilour Shaheed Club Osama Ali and Wajid Ali Shah claimed three wickets each while Fawad got two wickets.

In reply, Bashir Bilour Shaheed club chased the target for the loss of six wickets and thus won the match by four wickets. Rahid Ullah made 56 runs including seven boundaries. Dost Muhammad made 35 runs with four wickets.