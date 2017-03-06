15 terrorists killed, 20 injured in Mohmand attack

RAWALPINDI March 6 (APP): At least 15 terrorists were killed while 20 were injured who had attacked three Pakistani posts in the bordering area of Mohmand Agency late Sunday night.

In the attack five Pakistani soldiers had embraced martyrdom.

According to an update issued by Inter Services Public Relations on Monday, Pakistan Army’s response to cross border attack in Mohmand last night had killed over 15 terrorists and injured over 20.

There were credible reports of six operational level terrorists, among those killed overnight. They were identified as Kuchay Bajuari, Zar Mohammad alias Madni, Huzaifa, Sangary, Lakhkari,and Sangeen.

The news release expressed strong resolve: “Pakistan Army shall not spare any terrorist.”