12 injured in blast at Outfall Road: Rescue 1122

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP): At least 12 people were injured

when a blast occurred in a fruit-truck at Outfall

Road here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a rescue team after

information about the incident reached the scene and

shifted the injured to the Mayo and Mian Munshi Hospitals.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to nine injured and

shifted others to the Mayo Hospital.

The injured were identified as Ajmal, Sajid, Naseem,

Siraj, Shamim, Abida, Farhan, Rizwan, Iftikhar, Waris,

Bashir and Tahir.

Senior police officers reached the spot and cordoned off

the area and started collecting evidences. Nearby buildings,

electricity wires and vehicles were also affected by

the blast.

SP City Adil Memon said explosive material was

placed under the truck which exploded while further

investigation was in progress.

Edhi,the civil defence and bomb disposal squad also

started rescue services.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja

Salman Rafique and Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin

visited the Mayo Hospital and inquired about

health of the injured.

Talking to the media, Bilal Yasin said the best medical

facilities were being provided to the injured, adding that

most of the injured were discharged after providing

first aid.

He said the reason of the blast had yet to be

ascertained and the law enforcement agencies were collecting

evidences to find out the cause and nature of the blast.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken

the notice of the blast and sought a report from the Inspector

General of Police (IGP) Punjab. He said comprehensive

investigation should be carried out to find the facts.

Later, police have beefed up security at all entry

and exit points in the city, hospitals, sensitive places

and other places to avoid any untoward incident.