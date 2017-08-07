12 injured in blast at Outfall Road: Rescue 1122

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP): At least 12 people were injured
when a blast occurred in a fruit-truck at Outfall
Road here on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a rescue team after
information about the incident reached the scene and
shifted the injured to the Mayo and Mian Munshi Hospitals.
Rescue 1122 provided first aid to nine injured and
shifted others to the Mayo Hospital.
The injured were identified as Ajmal, Sajid, Naseem,
Siraj, Shamim, Abida, Farhan, Rizwan, Iftikhar, Waris,
Bashir and Tahir.
Senior police officers reached the spot and cordoned off
the area and started collecting evidences. Nearby buildings,
electricity wires and vehicles were also affected by
the blast.
SP City Adil Memon said explosive material was
placed under the truck which exploded while further
investigation was in progress.
Edhi,the civil defence and bomb disposal squad also
started rescue services.
Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja
Salman Rafique and Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin
visited the Mayo Hospital and inquired about
health of the injured.
Talking to the media, Bilal Yasin said the best medical
facilities were being provided to the injured, adding that
most of the injured were discharged after providing
first aid.
He said the reason of the blast had yet to be
ascertained and the law enforcement agencies were collecting
evidences to find out the cause and nature of the blast.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken
the notice of the blast and sought a report from the Inspector
General of Police (IGP) Punjab. He said comprehensive
investigation should be carried out to find the facts.
Later, police have beefed up security at all entry
and exit points in the city, hospitals, sensitive places
and other places to avoid any untoward incident.
