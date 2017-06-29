11 including woman killed, two injured as lift falls near Chara Pani

RAWALPINDI, June 29 (APP): In an unfortunate incident, at least 11 persons including a woman were killed and two suffered critical injuries when a chairlift (Doli) fell near Chara Pani, Murree on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, the chairlift, installed locally to connect two villages falling in the jurisdiction of Khyber Puktunkhawa, fell down from nearly 100 feet height.
The Rescue-1122 shifted 11 dead bodies identified as Wasif son of Ghazanfar resident of Kajat village on Expressway, Arif s/o Aslam, Shabbir, Saima Shabbir r/o Mulpur, Islamabad, Akhlaq s/o Tikka Khan, Mujahid s/o Mushtaq, Sohaib s/o Akhlaq, Rohan s/o Ajmal, Shazal s/o Asad r/o Samli, Ahmed s/o Shahzad r/o Nandkot, Abdul Hameed r/o Chattar and two injured to Holy Family Hospital.
The lift was installed by locals without approval from the concerned departments.
