Zubair vows to cooperate with PPP for progress in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad
Zubair on Thursday vowed to cooperate with Pakistan Peoples
Party for achieving progress and prosperity for the people of Sindh.
Talking to a news channel, he said that situation in Karachi
has been improved as compared to the previous years.
He said that operation started in Karachi for restoration of
peace was successful.
He appreciated the role of Army in the country.
To a question he said that situation in Karachi before 2013
was not good.
Muhammad Zubair said that Karachi is a business hub of the
country.
Regarding relations with Mutahida Quomi Movement, he said that he had good relationship with MQM leadership in Pakistan.
Replying to a question he said that he will fully cooperate
with Chief Minister Sindh and Mayor Karachi for progress in the area.
