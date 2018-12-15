Zardari worried about looming sentence in corruption cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was worried about the sentences he was expecting in corruption cases.

Giving statements against national interests was a habit of Asif Zardari, particularly when he was seeing no escape from being jailed because of the corruption done while in power, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the corrupt elements would meet the same fate. They would land in jails, besides returning the national wealth plundered by them. Many opposition leaders, who remained involved in corrupt practices, were making futile attempts to seek ways out like the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he added.

He said the PPP co-chairman was holding public meetings in interior Sindh, but could not get public support from there. His political career had now ended, he added .

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was given the mandate by the people because of its pledge to hold all the corrupt accountable after coming to power. It was first time in the country’s history that the corrupt leaders were being prosecuted in the courts.

To a question, Fawad said strengthening of the national institutions was imperative for the development and prosperity of the country. At present governance and economic crisis were the challenges being faced by the present government, which was taking steps to overcome the same. All the ministries had reduced their expenses.

It was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan a welfare state following the model of State of Madinah, he added.

To another, the minister said the government would carry out legislation with the consensus of all stakeholders.

Replying to a question, he urged the media to project positive image of the country.