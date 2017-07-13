Zahid for achieving monsoon plantation targets

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Zahid

Hamid Thursday underlined the need for achieving the targets set for tree plantations during the monsoon season across the country.

Chairing a meeting of an inter-provincial and inter-ministerial

Monsoon Plantation Campaign-2017 here, he said ” efforts should be made for successful execution of the Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2017 by achieving the set targets,” a press release said.

The Minister asked the participants to give innovative ideas for

increasing the country forest cover by maximum plantation of saplings.

The meeting was informed that the Punjab Forest Department has

fixed the target of 12 millions, Khyber Pukhtunkhawa Forest Department 70 million, the Balochistan Forest Department 7 million and the AJK Forest Department 3.7 millions under the Monsoon Plantation Campaign-2017.

The meeting, attended by representatives of CDA, provincial forest

departments and officials of ministry of Climate Change, decided that

National Level Monsoon Plantation Campaign-2017 be launched in last week of July 2017.

The meeting reviewed the targets achieved during the spring plantation

drive-2017.

A target of planting 257.50 millions saplings was set, out of which

200.83 million saplings were planted.

The Punjab Forest Department planted 14.33 million plants against the

target 14 million with remarkable 102 percent survival rate.

While, the Sindh Forest Department planted 15.89 million saplings

against the target of 14 million and achieved 70 percent survival rate.

The Khyber Pukhtunkhawa planted 158.78 million saplings against the target of 211.60 million and achieved 85 percent survival rate.

The Balochistan Forest Department had set the target of 1.50 million

saplings planting 1.31 million saplings with 85 percent survival rate.

The AJK Forest Department planted 4.43 million trees against the set target of seven million and achieved 70 percent survival rate.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Forest Department planted 0.71 million saplings

against the target of 1.20 million.

Whereas, the Forest Department of FATA planted 3.99 million

saplings against the target of 4.10 million with 85 percent survival rate.

The Capital Development Authority planted 0.51 million saplings

against the target of two million.