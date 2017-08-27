World should recognize sacrifices of Pakistan: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, Aug 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja
Muhammad Asif on Sunday said Pakistan had rendered great
sacrifices and suffered great economic loss in war
against terrorism.
Talking to APP, the minister said the world should
recognize the sacrifices of Pakistan to wipe out terrorism.
“No country has done more than Pakistan to end terrorism
and no country has suffered more than Pakistan,” he said.
“Pakistan is committed to take action against terrorists
without any discrimination and its efforts to wipe out
terrorism would continue,” he said.
The minister said: “We are minutely reviewing the new
US strategy about Afghanistan and South Asia”.
“Pakistan is a peace loving country and keen in developing cordial
relations with neighboring counties on basis of equal footings
and we are making strenuous efforts to maintain peace in
the region,” he said.
The minister said after parliament session he would visit
regional countries for bilateral consultation on the current
issue.
