Without dedicated teachers country cannot imagine bright future: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

has said without dedicated teachers the country could not imagine

a bright future and a tolerant society.

“Our economic potential, democracy, security, cultural

richness and diversity – every aspect of our life – is marked by

the input of teachers,” the prime minister said in his message

on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day

2017, observed throughout the world on October 5.

The Prime Minister extended his deepest gratitude to

Pakistani teachers for their contributions toward shaping

our nation’s future.

“Every day, but especially on World Teachers Day, we must

all recognize and pay tribute to the incredibly important role

that teachers have played in our communities,” the prime said and

added that teachers were the fundamental

building blocks upon which all of our values and

actions are based.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment

to improve teaching for our young people, and greater support

for our teachers.