Without dedicated teachers country cannot imagine bright future: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
has said without dedicated teachers the country could not imagine
a bright future and a tolerant society.
“Our economic potential, democracy, security, cultural
richness and diversity – every aspect of our life – is marked by
the input of teachers,” the prime minister said in his message
on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day
2017, observed throughout the world on October 5.
The Prime Minister extended his deepest gratitude to
Pakistani teachers for their contributions toward shaping
our nation’s future.
“Every day, but especially on World Teachers Day, we must
all recognize and pay tribute to the incredibly important role
that teachers have played in our communities,” the prime said and
added that teachers were the fundamental
building blocks upon which all of our values and
actions are based.
The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment
to improve teaching for our young people, and greater support
for our teachers.
