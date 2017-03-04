‘We will be aiming to win PSL final’: Sarfraz

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP): Quetta Gladiators Captain Sarfraz Ahmad

said on Saturday that his team would go all out to final of the second Pakistan Super League (PSL), which eluded them in its first edition at Dubai last year.

“It was our bad luck that we could not win the inaugural edition of the PSL and we have set our sight on winning the title by showing a performance par excellence in the final against Peshawar Zalmi,” he told APP here.

Sarfraz, who is also the Pakistan T20 captain, said that fighting spirit would be the key to success in the final and urged the team members to unite for a high quality performance to grab the title.

He said that non-participation of the foreign players, who were part of the team in the league and play-off matches of the PSL, was not going

to make a big impact as their places had been filled with those foreign players who were equally good and eager to perform in the final.

Definitely, we will be drawing a combination which is fully capable to deliver in the right direction and win the final,” he said, adding “It is going to be an ideal opportunity for our local players to showcase their talent in a professional way as lovers of the game want to see their own players performing in their own backyard,” he said.

He expressed the hope that a full house would be watching the final of the PSL and entertaining cricket would be witnessed as two top teams would be locking horns in an ultimate showdown.

To a question, he said top security arrangements had been made for the safety and security of the teams and players.

Pakistan captain termed the PSL a game-changer for Pakistan cricket and said the tournament would help in raising the overall standard of the national cricket.

“It is a new league and in just two years time it is among world’s finest cricket leagues and it will help in promoting cricket in many ways,” he said.

Quetta captain said the PSL would also help in bringing international cricket to Pakistan, sending a positive message to the outer world that Pakistan is capable of hosting elite cricket events.

“Years long efforts have been made to see the return of a major cricket activity in Pakistan and the PSL has helped the Pakistan cricket to enter a new era,” he said.

Sarfraz said it is going to be a historic moment of his cricket career that he will be playing the PSL final at the famous Gaddafi Stadium.

“Of course, I will be aiming to excel in all departments of the game to duly justify the role of team’s leader,” he said adding “What is important is to rise to the occasion and I look forward to it.”