US visas become harder as new rules come into place

WASHINGTON, March 31 (APP): The process to get American visas

is set to become even harder and longer as the new US

administration has ordered stringent security checks and

screening for tourists and people seeking travel for business or

meeting their relatives in the Untied States.

US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson had sent diplomatic

cables last week to US embassies around the world, instructing

consular offices to increase scrutiny in the first sign of

President Trump’s intention to introduce `extreme vetting’ as

part of counter-terrorism efforts.

`All visa decisions are national security decisions’, the

Secretary of State was quoted as saying in cables by news

reports.

President Trump’s two executive orders to ban travelers from

six Muslim countries are on hold due to some federal court

rulings on the basis of being discriminatory. But this has not

prevented to the new administration to go with its plan to make

it difficult for travelers from countries which are not covered

under visa waiver program.

Citing diplomatic cables sent to American embassies across

the globe, the intending visa seekers will face intense inquiry

about the applicant’s travel history, addresses, working history,

phone numbers, email addresses and social media handles used by

the applicant in the past five years.

New security checks will not be applicable to the citizens

of 38 countries which are covered under the visa waiver program.

These include most of Europe and old allies like Australia, New

Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Their applications will continue

to be speedily processed.

People from countries from the Middle East, Asia or Africa

will be hard hit from the new hardened security measures as the

visa waiver program does not cover these regions.

There have not been any specific orders as to who will be

subjected to more intense level of scrutiny as the cables sent

the embassies have left it on the officials to decide, though the

new measures are being introduced amid concern over threats from

terrorism.

Immigration advocates say the new measures will make it even

harder for those seeking to come to America, further slowing down

the bureaucratic approval process which even now takes years to

decide on the immigration cases.

The United States issued more than 10 million visas in 2016.

While some will legitimately face tough scrutiny owing to

evidence of a connection to terrorism or crime, immigration

advocates fear national or name could become reasons for extra

scrutiny.

`This will certainly slow down the screening process and

impose a substantial burden on these applicants’. It will make it

much harder and create substantial delays’, the NYT report said

quoting Greg Chen, the director of advocacy for the American

Immigration Lawyers Association.