US move to alter Al-Quds Al-Sharif status, a violation of UN resolutions: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Pakistan Wednesday called upon the United States to refrain from any move that alters the legal and historical status as well as character of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and fully comply with all applicable UN Security Council resolutions.

“The people and Government of Pakistan have noted with grave concern the reported move by the United States to shift its embassy to the occupied city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, thereby altering the legal and historical status of the city,” a statement from the Prime Minister office said.

Reaffirming full solidarity with the Palestinian people, Pakistan renewed its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

It said the US step would constitute a clear violation of the international law and the UN Security Council resolutions particularly UNSCR 478 of 1980.

“It would also sidestep decades of global consensus on this issue, undermine regional peace and security as well as derail any prospects for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” it added.

The people and Government of Pakistan were unequivocally opposed to the reported plan of shifting the US Embassy to Al-Quds Al-Sharif and it fully endorsed the recently adopted Final Communiqué of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on this issue.