Urdu Cultural Day celebrated in INALCO in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The second edition of Urdu Cultural Day was celebrated by French National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO) in Paris, Tuesday with a splendid display of Pakistan culture, recitation of Urdu poetry, singing of Urdu songs and photographic exhibition of Pakistan’s rich cultural and architecture heritage.

Students and teachers of INALCO, members of French civil society and media persons attended the cultural day in large number. Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque was the chief guest at the event, a message received here from Paris Wednesday said.