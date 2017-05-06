Unprovoked Indian firing leaves four injured in Nakyal sector

RAWALPINDI, May 6 (APP): Indian troops committed ceasefire violation and targeted civilians with mortars in Thruti village of Nakyal sector at the Line of Control (LOC) whereby causing serious injuries to four persons, including two women and a child.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations here on Saturday, the injured included Barkat begum wife of M Nazir (65 years), Ihsan Naseer son of M Naseer (12 years), Naseer Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmad (42 years) and Farzana Kausar wife of M Naseer (35 years).

The Pakistani troops effectively responded to silence the Indian firing.