Unity, peace in all islamic countries to bring peace in the world: Imam e Kaaba

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Imam-E-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohammad Al Talib has said that unity and peace in all Islamic countries will bring peace in world.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said that all

the 38 member countries joined hands to eradicate terrorism from world.

He also stressed that, Islam is a religion of peace and brotherhood and this Muslim army alliance will only strengthen the ties between the member countries and Ummah.

He said that “Pakistan is now a peaceful country as it curb the menace of terrorism bravely and all the credit goes to government of Pakistan and people of Pakistan”, Imam-E-Kaaba added.