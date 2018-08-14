Unity must for country’s prosperity: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday stressed the need for forging unity among the ranks of nation by setting aside differences in the larger interest of the country.

Talking to media persons after hoisting a national flag here at the PML-N’s Secretariat in Model Town, Shehbaz said, “We need to adopt the spirits of sacrifice, love and honesty, besides doing hard work.”

He, however, called for investigations into electoral rigging allegations as the same would help the country move forward on the path of progress.

He said after lapse of about 71 years, Pakistan could not get the status of a great Islamic country, rather “we are still holding a begging bowl in our hands.”