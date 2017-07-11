UNHCR facilitates return of 4.1 mln Afghan refugees since 2002

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): United Nations High Commissioner for
Refugees (UNHCR) has facilitated the return of 4.1 million
registered Afghan Refugees from Pakistan since 2002.
Pakistan has been hosting almost 1.6 million registered Afghan
refugees – the largest refugee population globally, a report of the
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.
The UN agency report also revealed that approximately, 60,000
children are born to Afghan refugees every year in Pakistan.
