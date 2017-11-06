UN chief voices concern over Lebanese PM’s resignation

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 6 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the sudden resignation this weekend of Lebanon Prime Minister Sad Hariri, and hoped that all sides will support the continuity of Lebanon’s state institutions.

Hariri on Saturday announced his surprise resignation in a broadcast from Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

A statement from Guterres’ spokesman said the UN chief hopes that such broad support for state institutions would adhere to the constitution, and aim to safeguard the country’s security and stability.

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon,” the statement added.

News reports suggest that Hariri unexpectedly offered his resignation during a televised speech Saturday, saying his life was in danger.

Meanwhile, the UN said it works on multiple fronts to assist Lebanon in forging a peaceful, stable and democratic future. The world body’s efforts there include the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) “ the Special Coordinator serves as the Secretary-General’s representative to the Lebanese Government, all political parties and the diplomatic community based in the country and carries out good offices work on behalf of the UN chief to assist Lebanese parties to reach peaceful and consensus-based solutions to contentious issues.

