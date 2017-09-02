UN chief urges restraint in Myanmar’s crackdown in troubled Rakhine region

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 2 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has

expressed deep concern over reports of excessive use of force during operations conducted by Myanmar’s security forces in the Rakhine state and urged restraint and calm to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Myanmar crackdown came after last week’s attacks on Myanmar security

forces by oppressed Rohingyas, a Muslim ethnic minority living in the western coast of the Buddhist nation.