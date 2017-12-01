UN chief slams terrorist attack in Peshawar

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 1 (APP): UN Secretary-General “strongly” condemned the terrorist attack on student hostel of Peshawar’s Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

“The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes full recovery to those injured,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

He said the secretary-General would be sending a message to the government of Pakistan.