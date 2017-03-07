UN aviation body adopts new carbon emissions standards for aircraft

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 7 (APP): The United Nations aviation body has adopted new carbon emission standardas for aircraft to curb the impact

of aviation greenhouse gas on the global climate.

The Standard will apply to new aircraft type designs from 2020, and to aircraft type designs already in-production as of 2023, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The President of the ICAO Council, Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, called the decision “pioneering”.

“Air transport [is] the first industry sector globally to adopt a CO2 emissions design certification standard,” Aliu said.

The decision by the 36-member States of the ICAO Council follows a move last October curb carbon emissions from passenger and cargo airplanes as of 2020 through a carbon offset mechanism, which is voluntary until 2027.

The ICAO Secretary General, Fang Liu, said the accomplishment is “historic” and places aviation in an even better position as we look forward to a greener era of air transport development”.