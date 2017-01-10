UN approaches to compel India for dialogue on Kashmir: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 10 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan here Tuesday disclosed that United Nations and other international forums have been approached to compel India for moving for dialogue to ensure early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

Addressing a press conference here at PWD Rest House, the President

said that more than 15,000 people including women and children have been injured and deprived of eye sight in occupied Kashmir.

He said efforts on diplomatic level for Kashmir cause have been geared up. An international conference on Kashmir in Islamabad proved very effective and such a conference will be held in Muzaffarabad in next few weeks.

Replying a question, the AJK President said the government of Pakistan has agreed to enhance water user charges of AJK from 15 paisa to Rs1.10.

He said the government of AJK is giving priority to right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people, good governance and economic development.

Sardar Masood said that Pakistan was always determined to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for their right cause to self-determination.