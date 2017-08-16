UK’s NCA to provide training to NAB’s investigation officers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): The National Crime Agency (NCA) of

the United Kingdom will provide training to investigation officers

of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to enhance their

investigation techniques on modern lines.

This was decided during a meeting between Country Manager,

National Crime Agency (NCA) UK Osman Ahmed and Chairman National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry here at NAB

Headquarters on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The NAB chairman in his welcome remarks said that it was

very encouraging that National Crime Agency (NCA) UK would

provide training to NAB investigation officers in order to

enhance their investigation techniques and skills on modern lines.

He said that NAB gave high value to its partnership with

National Crime Agency (NCA), UK.

Since anti-corruption work had no national boundaries and

close cooperation between NAB and NCA, the UK would be of great help

towards nabbing corrupt, he added.

The NAB chairman welcomed the close collaboration between NAB

and National Crime Agency (NCA) UK.

He appreciated that National Crime Agency had already

organized two study visits to the UK for six NAB investigation officers

which proved very productive in improving the investigation skills

and techniques of NAB investigation officers, besides broadening of

their vision and international exposure.

To further improve the capacity building of investigation

officers of NAB, National Crime Agency UK had carried out Training

Need Analysis (TNA) for NAB investigation officers in consultation

with the Operation Division of NAB, he added.

He said the NCA had decided to conduct five training courses

for NAB investigation officers with effect from October 2, 2017 in

Pakistan in six fields as identified by experts.

Osman Ahmed, Country Manager, National Crime Agency (NCA) UK

appreciated the efforts of NAB under the leadership of Qamar Zaman

Chaudhry in eradication of corruption.

He said that the contents and training modules of six courses

had been prepared.

He further added that all the courses offered would be fully

funded by NCA-UK in order to further enhance their abilities to

inquire and investigate corruption cases including white collar

crimes.

He thanked the NAB for its help in sharing its experience in the

field of anti-corruption and other areas of common concern.

It was further decided in the meeting that a memorandum of

understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the anti-corruption work and

sharing of training facilities will soon be signed after approval of

concerned authorities at both ends.