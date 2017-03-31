UK Parliamentary Delegation’s Visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): As part of high level exchanges

between two countries, a seven-member British parliamentary

delegation will visit Pakistan from April 2 to 9.

The parliamentary delegation’s visit, taking place in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence and establishment of diplomatic relations between the UK and Pakistan, is a manifestation of the close cooperative relations the two countries have always enjoyed,

a message received here from London on Friday said.

In addition to Islamabad, the Parliamentarians will also visit Lahore, Karachi, and Muzaffarabad. They will meet the political leadership of Pakistan and also interact with the business and think tank community.

In Muzafarrabad, the Parliamentarians will meet with the President and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and visit the refugee camp to meet the Kashmiri families.

The high level parliamentary visit will further enhance and strengthen Pakistan-UK relations and up-scale existing co- operation in diverse fields, particularly in areas of common interest.

It will also provide an opportunity for the British parliamentarians to see the progress Pakistan has made during the past three years in the economic and social sectors. It will help them better understand opportunities Pakistan can offer to the British businesses.

The delegation will be led by Rehman Chishti MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Pakistan. It comprises ruling Conservative Party MPs, namely, Nigel Huddleston MP, Mark Pawsey MP, David Morris MP, Henry Smith MP, Matthew Offord MP, and Royston Smith MP.

Earlier, Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK met and briefed the MPs about the visit. Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy strong bilateral relations, rooted in shared history and deep cultural and diaspora linkages.