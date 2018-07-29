UAE welcomes successful elections in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the successful holding of general election in Pakistan which witnessed a large voters’ turnout.

In a statement received here Sunday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed hope for further cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan in line with the close friendship ties and robust historical relations binding the two friendly countries.

“The UAE wishes the new Pakistani government success and looks forward to developing bilateral relations across all domains,” it added.