U-16 Advanced cricket Coaching Program

LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday

announced the names of thirty players to attend a four-week NCA’s U-16 Advanced Coaching & Training Camp here from January 18 at National Cricket Academy under the elite panel of Coaches.

The selection of players for this programme is based on their performance in Pepsi PCB Regional Tournament, said a spokesman of PCB here.

Following will attend; Muhammad Taha, Muhammad Usman Raheem, Alhan Waseem, Saim Ayub, Malik Mubashir Nawaz (Karachi), Khawar Ali (Sialkot), Mashal Khan, Danish Sarhadi, Junaid Khan (Abbottabad), Rohail Nazir, Abdul Ahad Abbasi, Hassan Abid Kiyani (Islamabad), Haseebullah, Syed Hikmatullah (Quetta), Syed Faridun Mahmood, Ayan Ali, Rehan Nadeem, Bilal Munir, Naseem Shah (Lahore), Mehran Mumtaz, Awais Abid, Mehran Raja (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Imran, Ilyas Munir, Daniyal Kiyani (Peshawar), Hasnain Hussain (FATA) ), Abdullah Manzoor, Ali Haider, Mohammd Suleman Shafqat (Faisalabad), Ammar ul Haq (Multan).