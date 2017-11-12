Two Pak judokas to feature in Grand Slam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Two Pakistani judokas will be participating in the Grand Slam scheduled to be held in Japan from November 29 and December 4.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice president and media director Masood Ahmed said Shah Hussain Shah and Qaiser Khan will feature in the grand slam.

“Shah Hussain is undergoing training in Japan while the federation is trying to get visa for Qaiser so that he could also get training there,” he said.

Masood said Qaiser will also represent Pakistan in the Youth Olympic Games to take place in Argentine in October next year. “Qaiser would have to play the qualifying round of the Games first,” he said.