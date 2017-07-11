Two Pak Customs officers to give presentation to WCO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Two Pakistani Customs officers

Sanaullah Abro and Nasreen Nawaz have been chosen by a global

forum to give presentation to World Customs Organization (WCO) on

career development programme and also lead group discussion.

Nasreen Nawaz was also chosen for special award for their

best sassy on professional development of Customs.

The officers were sponsored by the WCO to attend the Council session of the WCO as honorary guests for one week at the Brussels, says a message received here.

The World Customs Organization, an international inter

governmental organization of 148 countries had invited projects for

professional development of Customs all over the world. Total 40

customs officers were selected on the basis of their projects

submitted to WCO.

The activity of Professional Development and Council session

went side by side during 5 to 8 July 2017 at Brussels. Professional

Development is a signature programme of the career development of

young Customs officers funded by Japan. And the Council session is

the highest body of the WCO attended by the head of Customs all over

the world.