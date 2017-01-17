Two Pak batsmen in top ten of ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Two Pakistani players ODI Skipper

Azhar Ali and Younus Khan are included in the top ten of the latest

MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen, released on Tuesday.

Azhar is ranked 7th with 779 points while Younus is on 8th

position with 772 points, said an ICC press release issued here.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who while scoring 134 became the

eighth batsman to score a century in his 100th Test, has jumped four

places to claim sixth position, while JP Duminy, who scored 155 and

added 292 runs for the third wicket with Amla, has vaulted nine

places to secure a career-high 33rd position.

Captain Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar, who won the player of

the series award, finished in joint-21st position.

South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, has earned a rise of

three places which has puts him in fifth position in the MRF Tyres

ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers.

Radaba is now South Africa’s highest-ranked bowler, one place

ahead of Dale Steyn who missed the series due to an injury. Rabada

leads Steyn by two points and trails Sri Lanka’s fourth-ranked

spinner Rangana Herath by six points.

For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, has leaped six

places to a career-best 33rd spot.

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 118 runs in

Johannesburg, which gave it a 3-0 series win. The result means

third-ranked South Africa has gained four points and has moved up to

107 points, two behind Australia, while seventh-ranked Sri Lanka has

dropped four points to finish on 92 points.

Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 217 (highest individual score by

a Bangladesh batsman in Test cricket) has achieved a career-high

ranking of 23rd after jumping eight places, while captain Mushfiqur

Rahim, who scored 159 and put on 359 runs for the fifth wicket with

Shakib, has risen 10 places to claim 35th position.

New Zealand’s opener Tom Latham has climbed five places to

31st. After New Zealand was set a victory target of 217 runs,

captain Kane Williamson has earned 29 points.

Although the Test team rankings are updated at the end of a series,

New Zealand has placed itself nicely to move ahead of Pakistan in

team rankings.

If New Zealand wins the Test, then it will move one point

ahead of Pakistan, while in case of a draw, it will join Pakistan on

97 points but will be behind by a fraction of a point.