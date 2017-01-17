Two Pak batsmen in top ten of ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Two Pakistani players ODI Skipper
Azhar Ali and Younus Khan are included in the top ten of the latest
MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen, released on Tuesday.
Azhar is ranked 7th with 779 points while Younus is on 8th
position with 772 points, said an ICC press release issued here.
South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who while scoring 134 became the
eighth batsman to score a century in his 100th Test, has jumped four
places to claim sixth position, while JP Duminy, who scored 155 and
added 292 runs for the third wicket with Amla, has vaulted nine
places to secure a career-high 33rd position.
Captain Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar, who won the player of
the series award, finished in joint-21st position.
South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, has earned a rise of
three places which has puts him in fifth position in the MRF Tyres
ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers.
Radaba is now South Africa’s highest-ranked bowler, one place
ahead of Dale Steyn who missed the series due to an injury. Rabada
leads Steyn by two points and trails Sri Lanka’s fourth-ranked
spinner Rangana Herath by six points.
For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, has leaped six
places to a career-best 33rd spot.
South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 118 runs in
Johannesburg, which gave it a 3-0 series win. The result means
third-ranked South Africa has gained four points and has moved up to
107 points, two behind Australia, while seventh-ranked Sri Lanka has
dropped four points to finish on 92 points.
Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 217 (highest individual score by
a Bangladesh batsman in Test cricket) has achieved a career-high
ranking of 23rd after jumping eight places, while captain Mushfiqur
Rahim, who scored 159 and put on 359 runs for the fifth wicket with
Shakib, has risen 10 places to claim 35th position.
New Zealand’s opener Tom Latham has climbed five places to
31st. After New Zealand was set a victory target of 217 runs,
captain Kane Williamson has earned 29 points.
Although the Test team rankings are updated at the end of a series,
New Zealand has placed itself nicely to move ahead of Pakistan in
team rankings.
If New Zealand wins the Test, then it will move one point
ahead of Pakistan, while in case of a draw, it will join Pakistan on
97 points but will be behind by a fraction of a point.
