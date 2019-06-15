ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said two families have compromised dignity and honour of women for providing protection to corruption, fake accounts and money laundering.

In a tweet, she advised them that instead of blaming accountability process, they should do

self-reflection on this situation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to mould the state in line with principles of

state of Medina in which implementation of equal law for men and women was the key rule.