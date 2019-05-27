ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):A two-day “Twin Cities Bazaar” was held here at premises of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring shopping stalls, Sufi Qalaam, kids play area, gaming corner and inaam Ghar.

The two-day activity was attended by a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Eid being right around the corner, people of twin cities rushed to shops, restaurants at the Bazaar to prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr. The ‘Twin Cities Bazaar’ event was an opportunity for everyone to find whatever they need under one roof.

The twin city Bazaar daily remained opened from iftaari till Sehri (5pm to 4am) for visitors.

The food court also attracted a large number of people and food lovers during Iftar and Sehri timings.

Qawwali night was also mesmerized the audience at two-day event. The artists also presented Sufi Kalaams and got big applause from the audience.The organizer said that we got an amazing response from people of capital city.