Turkish President calls Imran Khan, congratulates him on PTI’s election victory

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Turkish President Recep Tayyab Erdogan Tuesday phoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to congratulate him on his party’s victory in the parliamentary elections.

According to a press statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department, both the leaders resolved to further cement the bilateral relations between the two countries for the benefit of their people. They underscored with satisfaction that Pakistan and Turkey remained tied in close bonds of friendship and trust among their people.

The PTI Chairman thanked the Turkish President for the felicitation and good wishes.