Turkish Chief of General Staff calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, General Hulusi Akar called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

here at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan was also present on the occasion.

General Akar conveyed the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Prime Minister and expressed satisfaction

at the high level contacts between the two countries.

The two brotherly countries supported each other within all international and regional organizations on issues of mutual

interest.

He said that there was a need to further increase cooperation at the defence level with focus on increasing contacts,

training and joint exercises.

The Prime Minister, while reciprocating the greetings of the Turkish leadership stated that the governments and people of Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed exemplary fraternal relations.

He expressed satisfaction over bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. He also briefed the Turkish Chief

of the General Staff on Pakistan’s successful counter-terrorism efforts.

Both sides reiterating the close and cordial ties between Pakistan and Turkey, emphasized the need to further enhance

and strengthen their brotherly relations.