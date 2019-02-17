Trump’s pick for UN envoy, Heather Nauert, withdraws in surprise move

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 17 (APP):US President Donald Trump’s choice for ambassador to the United Nations, Heather Nauert, withdrew her name from consideration on Saturday amid concerns about her qualifications for the high-profile post.
Nauert, a former Fox News host who now serves as the State Department’s spokesperson, cited the strain on her family in announcing her decision.
