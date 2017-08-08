Trump’s approval rating hits new low: CNN poll

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (APP): US President Donald Trump’s overall approval rating stands at its lowest point in a CNN poll release , while three-quarters of Americans say they can’t trust most of what they hear from the White House.

Just 38 percent said they approve of the job Trump is doing, while 56 percent said they disapprove, the poll found.

The latest poll has the president’s approval rating down 6 points from an April survey where 44 percent approved of the job he was doing as commander-in-chief. Five percent in the recent survey said they had no opinion on how Trump is doing in the job.

Taking stock of the 200 days of Trump’s term, 36% said they consider it a success, while 59% consider it a failure.

Meanwhile, 30 percent of those polled said they don’t trust anything they hear from the official White House communications team. Forty-three percent said they trust some of it, while 19 percent said they trust most of it. Only 5 percent said they trust all of the information coming from the administration.

The survey was conducted August 3-6, polling 1,018 adults across the country over cellphones and land lines. It has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.