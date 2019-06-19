NEW YORK, Jun 19 (APP):US President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic opponents of trying to “destroy our country” as he officially kicked off his re-election campaign with a packed-house rally in Orlando, Florida.

“Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice and rage,” he said on Tuesday night, pointing to House if Representatives’ efforts to investigate his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice by the president. “They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it. Not acceptable, it’s not going to happen. Not going to happen.”

The Russia probes aren’t just an attack on him, he told the crowd — “they are really going after you.They tried to erase your vote, erase your legacy of the greatest campaign and the greatest election probably in the history of our country.”